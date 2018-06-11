Spruce Mountain grads told to exceed expectations

JAY - Spruce Mountain High School graduated the Class of 2018 Sunday afternoon, with speakers urging 83 seniors to exceed expectations and be true to themselves.

Entering the gymnasium to music performed by the SMHS band and kicking things off with an enthusiastically-clapped school song, the ceremony moved quickly from speaker to speaker following opening remarks by Principal Thomas Plourde. The principal said that students had "surpassed my expectations" in their four years at SMHS. He took time to recognize a number of staff members, both teachers and counselors, and also recognized students going on to serve in the U.S. Military.

Salutatorian Rylee Saunders told students to take pride and passion in their lives. To the yet-to-graduated SMHS students, Saunders offered advice that ranged from the Quadratic formula to the need to use their differences as strengths.

"My advice to you is to unapologetically be yourself," Saunders told her fellow students.

The class speaker was retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Helaina Lake, a 2007 graduate from Livermore Falls High School, who spoke about her experiences recovering from a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan in 2012. Lake said that she had needed help for many basic tasks while recovering, calling it a "humble experience." Doctors told her that she would be unable to do many things, from running to lifting weights to having an unrestricted range of motion after the attack. Each time, Lake said, her mother would turn to her and tell her to "prove them wrong." Within a few years, Lake said, she was keeping up with her young son and participating in competitions.

"You do not need to be held back by expectations," Lake said. She had students stand if they had heard some of the labels - over-sensitive, easily offended - often attached to their generation. "You deserve better because you are better than these insulting labels," she said.

Lake noted that 97 percent of the Class of 2018 had graduated, higher than the national 83 percent rate.

Valedictorian Jordan Daigle's speech was in the format of an open letter to the class. He outlined some of the changes in technology and society over the past few years.

"Change is always happening," Daigle said. "We are always learning."

Musical performances included the Star Spangled Banner and The Age of Chivalry, both performed by the SMHS band and directed by Darrell Roundy. The school's chorus performed Don't Stop Believin' and This is Me.