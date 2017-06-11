Spruce Mountain High School graduates 97

JAY - A bright, hot day ushered the Spruce Mountain High School Class of 2017 into their post-graduation lives Sunday, with speakers urging those in attendance to remember their 12 years in the RSU 73 district, make smart choices and involve themselves within their communities.

Ninety-seven green-and-white robed seniors celebrated their graduation at the event, in what SMHS Principal Thomas Plourde called an "acknowledgement of successes achieved" in his welcoming remarks.

"[We] commemorate the road you have all traveled these past four years," Plourde said.

He took time to recognize a number of staff members, both teachers and counselors, and took a moment to recognize students going on to serve in the U.S. Military. Several students stood, resulting in energetic, sustained applause from the packed gymnasium. Plourde told all of his students to be honorable, courageous and committed in their future endeavors.

Salutatorian Trevor Doiron provided a community-conscious speech, telling his fellow students that it was not only their right, but their responsibility to address issues in society. It was "not the time to hide, but get involved," Doiron said, and leave the world a better place then the way they found it.

"I'm not going to give up in what I believe in and I hope none of you do either," Doiron said.

Comedian Bill Picard of Turner, who was born with cerebral palsy and spoke with the assistance of a computer, provided poignant and at-time hilarious remarks as the class speaker. He noted that he would not be where he was without the choices his parents made.

"Making choices is the most important thing you have to do in your day-to-day life," Picard said.

Valedictorian Camryn Berry followed up with a very funny address of her own, basing her comments around prime numbers. "One thing is certain," she said, "the universe is not prepared for how flipping awesome we are."

Music was provided by the Spruce Mountain High School band, which performed Triumph by Robert E. Foster in addition to the processional music, Star Spangled Banner and the school song. A chorus of seniors sang Bon Jovi's It's My Life and Back Home by Andy Grammar and Ryan Metzler.