Spruce Mountain Robotics earns Chairman’s Award in New Hampshire

WINDHAM, NH - The Spruce Mountain Area Robotics Team won the coveted "Chairman’s Award" at the FIRST Robotics Competition Granite State competition on March 4. The two-day event featured teams from all over New England who were vying to qualify for the New England FIRST Regional Championships in Boston in April.

This was the first ever Chairman’s Award for SMART and the award is the highest recognition a team can receive at a FIRST event.

This year’s competition is called “Power Up” and is themed after classic arcade video games. Robots compete in three-team alliances by placing “power cubes” (milk crates) into balancing “scales” and “switches” in order to control them for a longer period of time than their opposing alliance. The team spent a tumultuous two days competing, presenting, programing, and improving their robot.

Day one of the competition was a day of ups and downs for the team. The team started off the day with programming field communication system problems. This year's new game requires teams to receive information about the locations of the colors of “switches” and “scales,” the target objects in which the team’s robot must place milk crates. SMART, along with a number of other teams struggled with the complexity of writing working code for the system. By mid-morning, with the gracious professionalism of fellow teams like the Outliers from the Baxter School of Science and Technology, the programming team was able to resolve the issues and the team was able to fight its way to a 17th place finish with the robot after qualifying was complete. Programmers Orion Schwab and Alex Decker showed great composure under a high-pressure situation to get SMART going forward in the competition.

The drive team, comprised of Sydney Shaffer, Tanna Herlihy, Annabelle Collins, Melissa Bamford, and Owen Wilkins used a keen understanding of the game’s rules and well thoughtout game strategies to keep SMART moving up in the standings. Scouting team captain Rylee Delaney and her team of stand and pit scouts gathered data on alliance partners and opponents for each match. While all this was going on, the Smart Chairman’s Award Team was rehearsing and delivering its presentation. The team had already submitted a 10,000 word essay and 3 minute video describing the program’s accomplishments over the last five years. The Presentation team of Celia McDonald, Acacia Fournier, and Madeline Labonte won the judges over with their ability to explain what SMART is all about and Rylee Delaney’s video added visuals and personal stories from team members to let the judges see the impact the program is having on our students and in our community. Every member of SMART found a way to contribute to the team’s success.

On Day 2, the robot finished in 17th place after the qualification rounds and was picked by the 4th place alliance of Team 811, the Cardinals from Nashua New Hampshire, and Team 138, Entropy from Amherst, New Hampshire. The Alliance had an incredible run in the quarterfinal elimination round, winning a best of 3 series 2-0 to advance to the semifinals. In the semifinals, they faced the number one ranked and eventual elimination finals championship Alliance, which featured the Outliers of Baxter Academy, who had been so helpful in assisting our team earlier. SMART’s alliance score a huge upset in the first match of the best of three series but eventually lost the semifinal set in a winner take all tie breaker match. SMART and its loyal following of supporters set the bar for team spirit, wildly urging its drive team throughout the competition.

SMART finished in 17th place out of 37 teams in the robotics portion of the competition, won the Chairman’s Award, and earned 37 New England District points and the right to attend the New England Championship April 11-14 at Boston University. The team is currently ranked 20th in New England. The Chairman’s Award is the most prestigious award presented by FIRST, honoring the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the purpose and goals of FIRST. The Chairman’s Award recognizes a team’s achievements over the last 5 seasons and this year’s team thanks all the past alumni who have contributed to getting us to this point. The judging also considers a team’s partnerships with sponsors and supporting organizations and SMART shares this recognition with all the groups and individuals have made this award possible. Finally, the team would like to thank all of the team mentors, past and present, who have made SMART the program that it is.

“The Chairman’s Award is presented to the team judge to have the most measurable impact of is partnership among its participants and community over a sustained period, not just a single build season," the event judges said about SMART. "The winner is able to demonstrate progress towards FIRST’s mission to transforming our culture. The recipient team will be invited to the District Championship, where it will compete for the Chairman’s Award against winners from the other qualifying events and compete with their robot."

SMART will compete at the only Maine event, the Pine Tree District Qualifier, March 23-24 at the Colisee in Lewiston, Maine. The team will also be competing at New England Championships April 11-14 at Boston University. At the New England Championships, SMART will compete to earn a spot in the FIRST World Championships in Detroit Michigan, April 25-28. The team may qualify for the World Championships through the performance of its robot at New England’s or by being judged among the top 4 of the 9 District Chairman’s Award Teams presenting at the New England Regional.