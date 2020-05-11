Spruce Mountain senior selected as National Honors Society scholarship semifinalist

JAY - The National Honor Society announced that Riley Gray, a high school senior at Spruce Mountain High School and a member of the NHS, has been selected as an NHS Scholarship semifinalist. Gray was chosen from nearly 7,000 applicants and will receive a $3,200 scholarship toward higher education.

For nearly 100 years, NHS members have been making a difference in their schools and communities and the NHS Scholarship is the National Association of Secondary School Principals' way of recognizing the most exceptional of these student leaders. Recipients are chosen based on their demonstrated work to support the four pillars of NHS: scholarship, service, leadership and character.

Gray serves as the President of the NHS chapter at SMHS.

“Riley leads by example, especially during our service projects," Chapter Adviser Donna Peare said. "She is the calm voice of reason and compromise. She brings people together toward a common good. She is respectful even when she disagrees. She models civility and her unselfish and mature demeanor are refreshing for someone her age.”

At SMHS, Gray has played soccer, competed in cheerleading, and run hurdles and the 100 m dash. She has been the stage manager for several SMHS performances, including the musical Sister Act. This fall, she will attend the University of Maine at Augusta to study dental hygiene.

Gray is the daughter of Daniel and Heidi Gray and lives in Livermore Falls.

Since 1946, more than $17 million in scholarships has been awarded to outstanding NHS senior members to support college access and student success. The scholarship program is supported by the parent organization of NHS, the National Association of Secondary School Principals.