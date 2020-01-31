Spruce Mountain Sled-In is Feb. 15

JAY - This year's Spruce Mountain Sled-In and Winter Family Festival will take place Feb. 15 rain, shine, snow or no snow, Town Manager Shiloh LaFreniere said.

"We're hoping for a little more snow between now and then," she said.

The 8th annual festival will take place at French Falls Park, directly across from Spruce Mountain High School, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Snowmobilers are welcome to ride in via the Whistlestop Trail. Three local clubs will be offering pull-along rides: the Andy Valley Riders, the Jug Hill Riders and the Livermore Trailblazers.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a sled for the massive snow mountain built by the town's Public Works Department and snowshoes for the trail obstacle course arrange by Renovation Cross Fit. A limited number will be available for borrowing.

A raffle and 50/50 drawing will take place, as well as a scavenger hunt and snow sculpture contest - both with winning prizes. Donations for the event from local businesses include toys, gift certificates and an Adirondack Ski Chair from Prospect Mountain Furniture LLC. Proceeds from the raffles will go toward funding the event next year.

All of the events are free and open to the public. Food will be available for purchase, with funds going toward next year's Sled-In.

For more information call 207-897-6785.