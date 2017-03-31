Spruce Mountain students cast their votes for statewide book awards

JAY - Students at RSU 73 hit the voting booths this week, casting ballots for a statewide book award.

Ten authors have been nominated for the Chickadee Award, a children's choice award funded by the Maine Association of School Libraries that has been awarded for 12 straight years. Students across the state will vote on their favorite this week; more than 21,000 students participated in the 2016 vote.

At RSU 73, students in grades Kindergarten through Grade 4 have been reading all 10 Chickadee Award nominees since the fall. Students in grades 4 through 8 can independently read additional books and vote for the Maine Student Book Award.

The library staff at the RSU 73 schools in Jay and Livermore Falls have created an authentic voting experience for their students, setting up voting booths and confidential ballots. The votes of Spruce Mountain students will be combined with votes from across the state, and the winners will be announced at the Reading Roundup Children's Literature conference at the end of April.