Spruce Mountain students prepare to compete in LEGO World Championship

JAY - A team of 10 students from Spruce Mountain Middle School will be flying to St. Louis this April to compete in the 2017 FIRST LEGO League World Festival.

After placing first at the state championship several months ago, the team will join middle school students from over 40 different countries to participate in the world competition. Out of 30,000 FIRST LEGO teams around the world, the St. Louis event will bring together only 100. The team, named The Clan of Mor'du, has been working around the clock to raise funds for the trip and finally met their goal over the weekend.

"It's great to be in such a generous community. A lot of businesses donated along with community members. This is really a community that supports kids," SMMS Gifted and Talented teacher Rob Taylor said.

Taylor leads the Clan of Mor'du along with several other teachers and parents. The team meets for two hours every week to fine tune their project and robot in the days before the competition.

"Everybody's gotta know something about everything. Judges will be looking for team work and we should be acting as a team in everything we do," Taylor explained to the students at the beginning of the meeting before breaking into smaller groups.

In four weeks the team will be faced with a series of "missions" that their pre-programmed robot will need to complete. A mission could be anything from sliding a LEGO shark into a designated square without tipping it over to carrying blocks from one end of the table to another. The students can not interfere with the robot's work, and although there is no limit to the number of missions, more completed missions means more points for the Clan of Mor'du.

"Basically right now we're making sure all the models are what they're suppose to be. So that we know we are practicing on what they will have at the competition," 8th grader Drew Delaney explained.

With no limit to the number of missions, the students are able to pick and choose which ones they want their robot to accomplish, the only catch being a 30-page-long book of rules. For example, the robot can only carry one block at a time across the table, and only has a designated amount of time to transport all the blocks.

However, the Clan of Mor'du has quickly caught on to the fact that while rules can't be broken, there are hundreds of loop holes that can be used to their advantage. The team has spent hours going through the rule book, searching for the tiny shortcuts that might make their mission easier.

"The kids have to figure out what they want to do and how to get there. Then they have to optimize the design to reach the goal, which is a great engineering skill," Taylor said.

Not only do team members have to be expert engineers, they also have to complete a research project based around this year's theme of "Animal Allies." Drawing inspiration from their namesake, a bear in the Pixar movie Brave, the team originally designed an electrified cage to protect beehives from bear attacks, while at the same time protecting the bees from electric and magnetic fields produced by the cage.

They have since elaborated on the idea and have created a public awareness campaign on deterring animals from becoming nuisances in populated areas. A video created by the team can be seen at https://youtu.be/qYmGpksADfA.

In addition to the fundraising, programming their robot, meeting with wildlife experts to research their project and keeping up with all of the other regular school demands, the team still finds time to mentor younger LEGO team students.

The team organized and ran an after school LEGO program for students at Spruce Mountain Elementary School, while also meeting up with another Maine team to exchange tips for competing.

"It's a great example of how this program has become systemic. As middle schoolers they are reaching the elementary kids and when they become high schoolers they help the middle school team. They are constantly paying it forward, giving back to the younger teams," Taylor said.