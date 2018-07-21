Stack, Fire, Bake: Wood fired pizza for a cause

FARMINGTON - The smell of freshly baked wood fired pizza will waft along Main Street Saturday evening as participants in the Stack, Fire, Bake workshop put their skills to the test.

The day-long workshop, set up at the Farmington Farmers Market in the District Courthouse parking lot, was led by brick oven expert David S. Cargo and taught registered students the complete process of building their own ovens for baking pizzas, pitas, naan and other breads.

Cargo has taught the class throughout the country, bringing his knowledge to hundreds of students, including attendees of the nearby Skowhegan Kneading Conference. The event was hosted by the Catholic Rural Life Festival and Big Sky Grill, with proceeds from pizza sales going toward festival funds. Pizzas will be available from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a suggested donation of five dollars.

Dough for the fundraiser dinner will be provided by Ora Breads- a newly established Catholic Rural Life Bread Guild. The guild provides freshly baked speciality breads such as French

loaves with olives and asiago cheese and rustic Sourdough boules as well as treats such as cinnamon rolls and scones. The goods are for sale at the Farmington Farmers Market every other Saturday and all proceeds go toward the CRL festival in Sept.

The festival will take place in Farmington and Jay Sept. 14 through 16 and will include a variety of workshops, events, entertainment and a farm to table dinner. More details to come.

For more information on the Stack, Fire, Bake workshops click here.