Stalking through summer

It takes skill and patience to stalk a rodent in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Bittern takes flight over a bog in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A fawn tries to give a little tenderness to its mom, although mom has eyes on me. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A meteor passes over Egypt Pond Friday night. (Jane Naliboff)
Another meteor passes over Egypt Pond Friday night. (Jane Naliboff)
Early morning laundry on Monhegan. (Jane Knox)
Best spot for early morning meditation. (Jane Knox)
Roses and Hollyhocks decorate so many windows in mid summer. (Jane Knox)
Green pears look inviting in a garden so beautiful it good be the garden of Eden. (Jane Knox)
Brilliant lilies. (Jane Knox)
Hollyhock reaching its peak. (Jane Knox)
Sunrise meditation. (Jane Knox)
A wild flower bouquet. (Jane Knox)
Green Frog nicely insulated in weeds and foam early in the morning at Varnum Pond, Temple. (Mary Leighton)
A colorful visitor. (Mary Leighton)
A bird cooling off in my driveway. (Dennis York)
Moose standing in the road in Weld. (Dennis York)
A bull moose out for a stroll in Weld. (Dennis York)
Some species of darner dragonfly at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Thomas Oliver)
Rabbit at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Thomas Oliver)
Fall plumage Chestnut-sided Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Thomas Oliver)
Black-billed Cuckoo at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Thomas Oliver)
Male Eastern Bluebird with food for second brood of young. (Photo by Thomas Oliver)
Same bird heading for the nest box in Wilton. (Photo by Thomas Oliver)
Northern Flicker at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Photo by Thomas Oliver)
Why did the ducks cross the road? Whatever the reason, it was the adult (mother?) duck's idea. (The one standing where the shadow of the wires crosses the shadow of the pole.) The little ones dawdled, blocking a car, until two young women gently shooed them across toward the parking lot. High Street near South Street, Wed. Aug. 8. (Photo by Larry Kuenning)
A 178 (more or less) mile river runs from Lake Umbabog Lake in Northern New Hampshire to the mouth of the Kennebec in Southern Maine. Its Abenaki or Penobscot name means river of rocky shell bottom.
Wish I had this night vision of the barn owl who makes a lightning attack when he spots his prey! (Jane Knox)
Barn owl. (Jane Knox)