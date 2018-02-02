STAR students shine at Mallett School

FARMINGTON - Students at Mallett School have been working on earning STAR stickers this year as part of a program to promote school-wide exemplary behavior.

The 64 elementary students who shined especially bright in the past months were recognized by their classroom teachers for their hard work at meeting all of the STAR guidelines- safe, trying their best, always respectful and showing kindness. This includes things such as holding open the door for others, walking in the halls and being good listeners, according to the students.

"These are students who consistently meet all of these expectations. They have really stepped up as role models for their peers," guidance counselor Morgan Leso said.

Staff members at Mallett School will continue the program, promoting great behavior with a sticker reward and the chance to be recognized in front of the entire school. They plan to award another round of STAR student recognition later this spring according to Principal Tracy Williams.

Kindergarten STAR students:

Vincent Nilo, Cole Butterfield, Josey Marcotte, sam Cousineau, Chloe Drake, Andrew Bell, Zayden McAllister-Cyr, Taygen Orr, Beatrice Galkowski, Lindsey Chick, Audrey Patterson, Jameson Milan, Bryce Collins, Ava Sterry, Kyra Silva, Lucas Leppara, Carter Thayer, Jaxon Whelpley, Ashleigh Truman, Maddox Beale, Eli Ingrisano, Julianna Simpson, Kendra Strout and Ryan Holt

First grade STAR students:

Hallie Parlin, Jackson Foss, Hailee Harkins, Benjamin Hardy, Noah Bergeron, Elizabeth Grisby, Emma Childs, Jackson Hastings, Noah Thomas, Gretchen Sawyer, Isabelle Mealey, Bode Fournier, Isabell Allen, Olivia Fish, Jacob Foster, Uriah Wilcox, Kelia Waversak, James Wagner, Meadow Bean, Isaac Reynolds

Second grade STAR students:

Jasper Pino, Kilee Merill, Natalie Dulac, Joseph Brown, Lakota Gallant-Hagar, Evan Drake, Sesha Rothert, Mason Kellett, Erin Fletcher, Parker Kanaris, Esamae Adams, Cayden Day, Destiny Blais, Jaycee Orr, Cameron Norton, Jolene Nevedamsky, Gannon Rogers, Amelia Chick, Lili Rackliffe, Tabitha Butterfield