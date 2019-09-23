Stars of HOPE appear in Farmington

FARMINGTON - Painted stars have appeared at the site of the Sept. 16 explosion at 313 Farmington Falls Road and the local fire and police stations, as an expression of support and solidarity from a foundation rooted in the response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Stars of HOPE, an initiative of the New York Says Thank You Foundation, brought the colorful shapes to Farmington Saturday. Painted by visitors to the 9/11 Memorial Museum in New York, a nonprofit that assists developmentally disabled young adults in Georgia and the Tuesday's Children project, the stars represent an effort to pay forward the kindness New York received in the wake of the 2001 attacks. The stars are also a visual reminder that Farmington isn't alone, according to Jeff Parness, the founder of the foundation.

Parness' business partner was killed in the World Trade Center attacks; he started the foundation to honor his memory. In 2003, after watching a news report about wildfires in California, Parness' son asked if he could send toys to kids out west. Soon, 500 volunteers were loading supplies for California into a truck. Written on the truck's side was the words "New York says thank you." From there, the foundation grew into the world's largest to come out of 9/11, with more than 700,000 volunteers.

Eleven years ago, after a tornado destroyed most of Greensburg, Kansas, foundation volunteers created wooden stars which were painted by school children. The messages of hope and healing were placed on stakes throughout the town, an effort to create positivity within the physical and emotional landscape.

"Sometimes it's the little thing," Parness said. "That someone from away cared enough to reach out."

The Stars of HOPE also helps empower survivors of disasters, letting them participate in crafting the stars. So far, the stars have been placed in 260 communities, in 23 countries.

Among the many groups that contribute stars to the program is Creative Enterprises, a Georgia-based nonprofit that - much like LEAP Inc. - supports people with developmental or cognitive disabilities. Serendipitous, Parness found three of their stars in the trunk of his car. They're now hanging from the LEAP Inc. sign on the Farmington Falls Road.

Other stars were decorated by visitors to the 9/11 museum in New York and the Tuesday's Children organization. Stars were placed across the street, beneath the Welcome to Farmington sign, and still more were brought to the fire station in the Farmington Municipal Building and the Richard Caton III Memorial Police Station.

Parness said that he had been approached by local schools, a drug rehabilitation facility and church groups about participating in the program.

"There's such a beautiful energy in the town," Parness said. "I'm sure we're going to be back."