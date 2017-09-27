State continues to present case in shooting death trial

FARMINGTON - The state continued to present its case against a Wilton man accused of murder Wednesday, with an eyewitness to the incident describing three shots fired from a shotgun as a man stepped onto the porch steps of a Weld Road residence.

Timothy Danforth, 25 and then of Wilton, has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Michael Reis, 24 of New Sharon, outside of Danforth's residence on the Weld Road in the early morning hours of June 1, 2016. The incident at the residence, a trailer with an attached porch, is believed to stem from a daylong dispute revolving around a $200 debt connected to the loan of an ounce of marijuana.

The state called Matthew Kerr, 26 of New Sharon, to the stand Wednesday; Kerr, unlike state witnesses that previously testified, was on the trailer porch when the shooting actually occurred. Having known several individuals involved in the dispute, Kerr walked down the Danforth driveway on June 1, 2016, testifying that he intended to tell Timothy Danforth and his father, Robert Danforth, that Zachary Uhlman and Gary Brosius, two Wilton men that had been texting back and forth with the Danforths throughout the previous day, would meet them at the end of the driveway to either discuss the dispute or have a fight.

As he walked down the driveway, testifying that he walked with his hands in the air, Kerr testified that he heard a loud noise consistent with a shotgun blast. He said that he identified himself by name and was invited down to the porch, located alongside the trailer at the end of the driveway.

Kerr said that he saw Robert Danforth near the trailer's door, while Timothy Danforth was beside a grill closer to the porch steps. A shotgun was positioned beside the grill, Kerr testified. Kerr said that after some discussion with the Danforths, Reis emerged from around the corner of the trailer. Kerr said that Reis was walking slowly - taking "half steps" was how he initially described Reis' pace - and had his hands up. Reis put his foot on the bottom step, Kerr said, when Timothy Danforth shot him with the shotgun. Reis put a foot on the second step and was shot two more times. There was no physical alteration between Reis and anyone else, Kerr said.

Kerr said the shooting "felt like a second" of time, and that he then dragged Reis up the driveway, yelling for help. He said he performed CPR on Reis in the car on the way to Franklin Memorial Hospital, where Reis was later pronounced dead.

Upon being questioned by Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis about his mental state since the incident, Kerr said that he was "jumpy." "It's weird," he said. "A lot of stress - I don't know how to take it."

"Someone's dead," Kerr said. "Couldn't save him. It's over nonsense."

In his cross-examination, Jeffrey Wilson, Danforth's co-counsel with attorney Sarah Glynn, noted that Kerr had met with Maine State Police detectives and Ellis repeatedly, but had refused to meet with the defense's private detective. Wilson's questions highlighted inconsistencies between Kerr's statements and previous testimony submitted by Uhlman and Brosius. Kerr did not recall anyone yelling out the window of Kayla Gordon's vehicle, for example, and did not recall a sixth individual, Qaim Malik, getting out of the car at the Wilson Lake Country Club golf course earlier that evening. He testified that he did not hear a shouted warning that anyone who stepped on the Danforth's property would be shot, as testified by Uhlman, Brosius and Gordon, although he was "a little more scared" of the gunshot that he heard while walking down the driveway.

Wilson played an audio clip from an interview of Kerr by Det. Jennifer King of the Maine State Police, in which Kerr said that he did hear someone threaten that the next person on the property would be shot. In one interview, Kerr said that Robert Danforth had been the one near the grill, while Timothy Danforth had been near the door, as opposed to his testimony Wednesday. He also said there was a light at the end of the trailer facing the driveway, although Wilson showed a picture of the trailer that included no light.

Jurors also heard the testimony of Dr. Mark Flomenbaum, the chief medical examiner for the state of Maine, who performed the autopsy on Reis. Flomenbaum detailed three wounds on Reis' body, all inflicted by a shotgun loaded with bird shot: a non-life threatening graze on Reis' left foot, a shot that entered the outer side of the right thigh and traveled downward to exit the inner thigh, and a shot that entered at the crest of Reis' right shoulder, shattered the head of the humerus and entered the chest cavity.

The third shot, which scattered bird shot that resembled pinpricks of white light on an x-ray presented to the jury, damaged Reis' right lung, Flomenbaum testified, and traveled at a downward 45-degree angle. Flomenbaum located the cap of the shotgun shell, a plastic cup that attaches to the shell via petal-like sections, inside Reis' chest cavity where it damaged the blood vessel that provides blood to the lung.

The thigh wound, which did not damage the bone but did impact the artery and vein, could have been fatal, Flomenbaum said. The combination of that wound and the shoulder wound, which resulted in blood filling the chest cavity, resulted in death due to loss of blood.

On cross from Wilson, Flomenbaum testified that a toxicology report indicated the blood alcohol level at the time of Reis' death of .095, as well as the presence of THC, the active ingredient of marijuana, and caffeine. The level of THC was consistent with a single marijuana cigarette smoked two hours or more prior to death, Flomenbaum said; going on to note that the impact of the respective levels of alcohol, THC and caffeine on an individual would be chiefly dependent upon that individual's tolerance.

The jury also heard from Trevor Goodwin, then-16 of Wilton, who had an interaction with Timothy Danforth on May 30, 2016 that was cited by Uhlman and Brosius as being a trigger of the next day's texting interactions. Goodwin, who testified he had been drinking, said that Danforth did not produce the weapon on his hip, but upon asking Goodwin if he knew Uhlman, told him that he wanted to hurt Uhlman because he owed his father money. Goodwin said that Danforth was not threatening toward him in any way and that he spent roughly half an hour with Danforth before departing. The next day, May 31, 2016, a friend of Goodwin reported to Uhlman and Brosius, then driving back from Pennsylvania, about the interaction.

Andrew Goding, a Wilton resident, testified to visiting the Danforth residence on May 31, 2016 to purchase marijuana, saying he saw someone sitting on a couch behind a screen door. Through his peripheral vision, Goding testified that he saw someone raise a black object before someone said: "It's okay, it's just Andrew." Once inside, Goding said, he saw a black handgun lying on a table beside the couch, in which Timothy Danforth was sitting.

Wilson, on cross, suggested the black object could have been a TV remote. Goding testified that he only saw a handgun when he entered the residence.

While at the residence, Goding said, he discussed self-defense laws with Timothy Danforth, giving him his opinions on the subject. He testified that Timothy Danforth told him that he didn't think his peers would convict him if he killed someone.

The state will continue presenting its case Thursday at Franklin County Superior Court.