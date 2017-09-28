State, defense rest in murder trial

FARMINGTON - Closing arguments are anticipated tomorrow morning in the trial of a man accused of shooting a New Sharon man in the early morning hours of June 1, 2016, after the state and defense both rested Thursday afternoon.

Timothy Danforth, 25 and formerly of Wilton, has been charged with murder in relation to the death of Michael Reis, 24 of New Sharon, outside of Danforth's residence on the Weld Road in the early morning hours of June 1, 2016. The incident at the residence, a trailer with an attached porch, is believed to stem from a daylong dispute revolving around a $200 debt connected to the loan of an ounce of marijuana.

The state contends that Reis was walking slowly with his hands raised when he approached the trailer porch occupied by Danforth, father Robert Danforth and a third man, Matthew Kerr, who were reportedly discussing a possible resolution to the daylong "war of words" that included insulting and/or threatening text messages flying between two parties: the Danforths and individuals associated with Zachary Uhlman, the Wilton resident that had been lent the marijuana a few weeks prior to the shooting. Through their cross-examination, Timothy Danforth's attorneys have attempted to draw the jury's attention to inconsistencies and question the intentions of Kerr, Reis and others. Significant time has been dedicated toward exploring a number of items photographed in the back of the 2002 Subaru used by Uhlman, Reis, Kerr and three others to travel to the Danforth residence, including golf clubs, wrenches, a baseball bat and latex gloves.

The state concluded its case with testimony from several state employees, including Maine State Police detectives testifying Wednesday afternoon and Thursday, lead investigator MSP Detective Jennifer King and employees of the MSP Crime Lab. Assistant Attorney General Robert Ellis went through a number of photographs with King, including interior shots of the Danforth home that included a picture of the shotgun that wounded Reis three times on June 1, 2016, as well as two handguns, baseball bats, and shell casings and bloodstains photographed on the porch.

While cross-examining King, attorney Sarah Glynn, Danforth's co-counsel with attorney Jeffrey Wilson, played two 9-1-1 calls, both initially made by Robert Danforth following the shooting. In the calls, which were occasionally difficult to make out on the recording, Robert Danforth said that someone had rushed them and that he had pushed the individual off the porch three times and that his son, Timothy Danforth, had then shot him in the leg. Robert Danforth noted in one of the calls that he had tried to contact a Wilton police officer earlier in the evening.

At one point, Timothy Danforth got on the line and, obviously upset, said that he had shot someone and that he "[didn't] even know who it was." Danforth said that he had fired a "warning shot" but that he [Reis] had kept coming and that he might have fired three times.

"It happened so quick," Danforth could be heard saying on the tape. After the recordings ended, Danforth could be seen wiping his eyes in the courtroom.

Kimberly James, a MSP Crime Lab senior scientist, testified that the shotgun was a 48.5-inch long, 12-gauge Savage Model 320 pump-action capable of holding up to five shells in the magazine and one in the chamber. The shotgun was consistent with the four, spent casings located on the porch and the shells matched a partially-depleted box of Winchester brand ammunition located in the living room of the residence. The cartridges were loaded with #7.5 pellets, James testified, and consistent with the pellets removed from Reis. James said that shots to Reis' foot and thigh were fired at a greater distance than two feet, from the end of the barrel to Reis, given the lack of lead soot on his clothing. The shot to his shoulder was fired at a range of 12 inches to 24 inches; James said she was able to determine that by the imprint of shotgun wadding petals around the wound. At a closer range, James said, the petals wouldn't have fully opened. Further away and they would have begun folding back.

Blood samples collected from the scene matched Reis' DNA profile, according to Christine Waterhouse, an analyst with the MSP Crime Lab. His DNA was also on a pipe-fitting wrench located partway down the driveway, Waterhouse testified, along with a second profile that was too minor to be matched. Items taken from the vehicle, including the golf clubs, wrenches, gloves and cans of alcohol were not tested, Waterhouse testified.

Detective Christopher Farley took the jury through a reconstruction of the shooting developed through the use of a Styrofoam dummy, trajectory rods placed in line with Reis' wounds and laser pointers. That reconstruction excluded portions of the porch as possible locations for the shooter, Farley said.

After Farley's testimony, the state rested its case. The jury recessed and Glynn moved for acquittal under Rule 29, which is allowed after the state closes its case and can be granted if the judge finds the state's evidence insufficient to sustain a conviction. Justice William Stokes denied the motion, calling it a question for the jury. Upon the jury reentering the courtroom, the defense rested, calling no witnesses.

Closing arguments will begin tomorrow morning, followed by Stokes issuing instruction to the jury. Deliberations are expected to begin Friday, continuing Monday if necessary.