State Police arrest Carthage man after 10-hour standoff

CHESTERVILLE - State Police say a 10-hour standoff at a mobile home in Chesterville Saturday ended last night with the arrest of a man from Carthage.

41-year-old Vance Billings was holed up in the mobile home of another man who he allegedly assaulted earlier in the day. Billings had a high power pellet gun and a crossbow inside the home on Horseshoe Pond Road and refused to talk to police during the day. The man whose home Billings was occupying had left earlier in the day and was treated and released from the hospital.

Billings surrendered to the state tactical team last night and is being charged with aggravated criminal trespass and mischief, and violating his bail conditions. He is now at the Franklin County Jail.