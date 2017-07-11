Update: Police identify Jay woman, man charged with murder

[Update 6:55 PM] - The woman found dead inside her Jewell Street residence has been identified as Wendy Douglass, 51. Douglass was found in her home by Jay Police Department personnel Tuesday morning.

James Sweeney, 56, has been charged with murder. Sweeney, who reportedly lived with Douglass at the residence, turned himself into law enforcement Tuesday morning. Sweeney is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

JAY - Maine State Police personnel are at a Jewell Street residence this morning, investigating a death they term "suspicious."

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland, the woman's body was found this morning inside a residence on Jewell Street by Jay Police Department officers. A man is current being questioned in relation to the incident, as a team of state police detectives and State Medical Examiner's Office personnel investigate the death.

The name of the woman is likely to be released later today, according to McCausland.