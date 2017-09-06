State Police say report of gun at SMHS was a prank

JAY - Maine State Police responded to a phone call this morning reporting that a man with a gun was inside Spruce Mountain High School. Officials have deemed the phone call to be a prank made by what was reported as sounding like several laughing kids.

Nonetheless, State and Jay police officers are taking the necessary steps to clear the issue. The school is currently on lock down awaiting the completion of appropriate procedures, but it has been confirmed that the tip was false and there is nobody with a gun in the school. All students and staff have been reported as safe and the school day is anticipated to go on as usual.