State training facility comes to Foster Tech

FARMINGTON - Students in the firefighting program at Foster Career and Technical Education Center had the opportunity recently to practice their skills in a real life setting with the Live Burn Trailer provided by the Maine Fire Training Institute.

The trailer was brought to the parking lot of the FCTEC two weeks ago for the use of local Franklin County fire departments, but students have had access to it during class time.

"An amazing amount of training can be done with it," Instructor John Churchill said.

Students from Mid-Maine Technical Center in Waterville have been making the trip to Mt. Blue Campus as well to take advantage of the real life practice. Roughly the size of a single wide home, the trailer is equipped with propane-fed simulated flames, smoke machines and moveable walls that allow new mazes to be made for each different training.

"It allows us to move through the different trainings really quickly. With a live fire structure you have to build the fire, put it out and clean it all up before starting all over again," Churchill said.

The facility was used for a 12 hour training over the weekend, with all area departments participating. This is the first time the trailer has been brought to this region and with plans in the works for a permanent all-hazards training facility, Churchill said he hopes they won't need the trailer again.

"Western Maine is suffering because there isn't a training facility nearby. It would be a huge benefit," Deputy Director of Maine Fire Service Institute Jim Roy said.