Staying ahead of the heat at Kingfield Festival Days

KINGFIELD - The Kingfield Festival Days Grand Parade brought outer space characters, candy and plenty of squirt guns to crowds gathered along Main Street Saturday.

High temperatures and bright sunlight packed tents lining the downtown, as attendees checked out the Webster Library Sale, food and craft vendors and an activity tent for kids. Sprinklers and slip-and-slides were set up alongside other events, Tranten's provided free ice cream and numerous floats in the parade featured big squirt guns.

This year's theme, Outer Space, brought a touch of the surreal to the parade, with inflatable aliens, E.T. glasses and flying saucers decorating the creative floats.

Fitting the theme, an educational stargazing opportunity will begin at dusk at Little Baker Hill/Sled Shed. Participants can bring their own telescope and blanket and learn about the constellations with astronomer Peter Serrada. A campfire will be lit for toasting marshmallows. If there is bad weather the event will be moved to Webster Hall for a constellation slide show beginning at 7 p.m.

A free movie will be shown in the outfield tonight, sponsored by Kingfield Youth Baseball Inc. The original Bad News Bears will begin at dusk. Concessions will be available on site.

The fifth annual Kingfield Days 5K Run/Walk will begin Sunday at 7:55 a.m. Participants can register at Jordan Lumber. Registration is $15 for day of, $10 by July 20.

