Franklin Countys First News

Still warm

Posted by • September 16, 2018 •

With fall approaching, Franklin County's many talented photographers are here to bring readers the best shots of nature and those who live in it. The basis for the Sunday collections goes back to March 2011, when author and photographer Jane Naliboff of Chesterville began sending a few pictures each week. Other photographers have since joined the effort, creating one of the Bulldog's most widely appreciated features. If you are interested in contributing, please send photos with a caption and your name to thedailybulldog@gmail.com.

Black-throated Green Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)

Northern Harrier soaring over the fields at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)

Northern Parula Warbler at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)

Great Blue Heron over the wetlands at the head of Wilson Lake in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)

Cape May Warbler in Wilton. (Tom Oliver)

Sunny afternoon walk. (Jane Knox)

Still no sign of fall. (Jane Knox)

Looking into my back window in Rangeley. (Jane Knox)

Rangeley Lake. Still warm enough to swim. (Jane Knox)

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Response


Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment. There is no need to resubmit your comment.

Categories

Archives