Stocking up for Spring

Just to be on the safe side, in the event that the humans are not able to get to the store, Little Chip stocks up on essentials. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Stuffed pouches ready for delivery. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
After a long day's work gathering and delivering food, chasing mourning doves and his cousins, Little Chip catches his breath and absorbs some last minute warmth from the setting sun. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
A piliated woodpecker made a quick fuel stop before moving on for better offerings on bigger trees. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Hooded Merganser calls to his mate. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mr. Common Merganser was out and about in some open water in Belgrade Lakes. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Mrs. Hooded Merganser swims ahead of her mate in Vienna. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Geese on ice. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Magnolia bud wet with rain and snow drops. It's that time of year. A little of this, a little of that, but spring will return eventually. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Night raid with Rocky Raccoon. (Photo by Jane Naliboff)
Geese on the river in Canton. (Photo by Dennis York)
Chipmunk warming itself on a limb. (Photo by Dennis York)
Chipmunk in Weld. (Photo by Dennis York)
Peek a boo. (Photo by Dennis York)
Moose near Rt. 156. (Photo by Dennis York)
Moose (Photo by Dennis York)
Moose (Photo by Dennis York)
Springtime on the Sandy River. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
Cascades in Rangeley. (Photo by Paige Plourde)
On the alert! A deer watching for danger in Weld. (Photo by Jim Knox)
If you think all deer look alike, you would be wrong. Love the face! (Photo by Jim Knox)
A nuthatch enjoying his meal worm in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A red fox enjoying the warm sun in Wilton. (Photo by Jim Knox)
A Moose up close and giving me the LOOK! On the Weld road. Wilton (Photo by Jim Knox)
A squirrel looking for a snack. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Everyone's sharing the feeder. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Four deer posing for a picture. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
Hey what are you looking at. (Photo by Karen Dalot)
These photos are great as always! Thanks for sharing 🙂
What a wonderful way to start our week when there is so much stress and worry in these very difficult times. Thank you all and please stay safe.