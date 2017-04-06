Storefront grant to help Wilton businesses

WILTON - Selectpersons approved the submission of a $150,000 grant application at Tuesday's meeting, providing an opportunity to improve building facades in the downtown..

Community development consultant Darryl Sterling presented board members and the public with updated information on the application for the Community Development Block Grant Micro-Enterprise Assistance Grant Program which is due in several weeks. The grant is part of the town management's wider effort to revitalize the downtown area, with the hopes of boosting the local economy.

"What I like about this program is that it gives businesses some incentive to do the work," Sterling said. "It will make them more marketable and will help the local economy by looking better. This will hopefully bring in some new businesses as well."

The application is one of 21 throughout the state and funds for the program have decreased as compared to years past. But Sterling said he believes Wilton stands a good chance once all of the efforts to improve the town are taken into consideration.

If accepted, the grant will provide $150,000 for the purpose of updating business facades. So far 11 businesses have expressed interest in the program, including Expenet Technologies, The Western Maine Play Museum and both the former and current Wilton Hardware stores. Sterling said he expects that number to fluctuate as the necessary steps are presented, but he is predicting that between six and eight businesses will benefit from the program.

The maximum match amount that any one business can utilize is $25,000, meaning a business can take on a $50,000 project and plan on being reimbursed for half of the costs. Sterling said some business are planning on much smaller renovation costs, as low as $5,000 while others, like the Western Maine Play Museum, are hoping to utilize the grant for a bigger boost.

The projects allowed through the grant vary greatly, ranging from painting and trim work to lighting, signage or brick work repair.

"We are working closely with an architect design so that all of these projects fit with the character of Wilton," Sterling said.

The state encourages the funds to be used within one or two construction seasons and Sterling said he expects the projects will be finalized by the end of September 2018.

If Wilton's application for the grant is denied, Sterling said he there are other ways to find funding for these kinds of projects. Research is already underway for other potential grants should this one fall through.

"I'm really excited to be doing this work for the town of Wilton," Sterling said.