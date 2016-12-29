Storm cancellations, postponements for Thursday

Here is a listing of cancellations and postponements due to the pending snowstorm which is expected to bring 12 to 18 inches of snow on Thursday and Friday. To add your event to our listing, email us at editor@dailybulldog.com.

Thursday, Dec. 29: Western Maine Community Action (WMCA) offices will be closed at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29: Wilton Free Public Library will close at two o’clock.

Thursday, Dec. 29: Farmington Public Library will close at noon on Thursday. Book Club is postponed until Jan. 5 at noon.

Thursday, Dec. 29:The Chesterville Town Office will be closed all day on Thursday and on Thursday evening, the select board meeting has been cancelled.

Thursday, Dec. 29: Mt. Abram High Dchool girls game at Dirigo scheduled for tomorrow postponed til Saturday morning 12/31 11:00 am start time.

Thursday, Dec. 29: Mt. Abram boys home game vs Dirigo scheduled for 12/29 has been postponed make up day TBA.

Thursday, Dec. 29: Due to the coming snowstorm, the Death & Dessert (Maine Crime Writer's author visit) program scheduled for Thursday at the Carrabassett Valley Library will be postponed and the new date announced soon!

Thursday, Dec. 29: Due to the impending inclement weather, there will be no Mt. Blue High School athletic team practices/activities tomorrow, Thursday, Dec. 29th, after noon.