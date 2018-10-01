Storytelling event to be held in Chesterville

CHESTERVILLE - The age-old art of storytelling will return to the Chesterville Center Union Meeting House later this month, as tales of Franklin County take center stage.

On Friday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m., the Meeting house will host a live, true-story-telling event with the theme of “Back in the Day in Franklin County.” Long-time area residents are invited to share a story of a true event in the past, particularly those which illustrate the way life used to be.

Last year the Meeting House held its first such event, with a theme of "Something Scary." According to organizers, stories ranged from encountering a bear on the way to school, a near-drowning in a Casco Bay fishing trip, to losing a toddler in a campground. Participants’ true tales had their listeners riveted, and left many impressed by new insight into the lives of their long-time friends and neighbors.

This year's event is expected to kindle some nostalgia in the telling and awe in the listening, as tales of times past in an era of rapid change are shared. Consider that one-room schoolhouses and no electricity are still within the memories of some area residents.

The “Back in the Day in Franklin County” event is free and open to the public. Stories should be rehearsed to make sure they are 10 minutes or under, and must be true to the best of the story-teller’s knowledge. Story-tellers will be featured in the order of sign-up at arrival. Listeners are also welcome. While the event is free, donations are accepted with gratitude.

The Chesterville Center Union Meeting House is a non-profit organization sustaining and maintaining the 1851 building for use by residents now and in the future for events of all types. Wheelchair accessible, including outstanding attached privy. For more info visit www.chestervillemeetinghouse.org. For questions about the Oct. 19 event call 778-3513 or email cynthia.hoeh@gmail.com.