Strong commissioner wins contested primary

FARMINGTON - The current commissioner of Franklin County's District 3 successfully defended his seat Tuesday, defeating a primary challenger by roughly 140 votes.

Preliminary results indicate that Commissioner Clyde Barker of Strong will be the Republican party candidate this November. Barker recorded 588 votes to challenger Robert Carlton's 448 Tuesday, with all but one community reporting results.

District 3 includes the towns of Weld, Avon, Strong, New Vineyard, Industry, Carrabassett Valley, Eustis, Kingfield, Phillips and Rangeley, as well as all of the county's Unorganized Territory with the exception of Washington and Perkins Townships in District 1.

Barker, a former Strong selectman who first ran for commissioner in 2010 and was reelected in 2014, is currently running unopposed for the District 3 seat. No Democratic party candidates ran in the primary and no other third party candidates have declared.

Avon - Barker 24 / Carlton 12.

Carrabassett Valley - Barker 15 / Carlton 46.

Dallas Plt. - Barker 19 / Carlton 5.

Eustis - Barker 28 / Carlton 36.

Freeman Twp. - Barker 9 / Carlton 12.

Industry - Barker 51 / Carlton 21.

Kingfield - Barker 63 / Carlton 119.

Madrid - Barker 7 / Carlton 3.

New Vineyard - Barker 48 / Carlton 45.

Phillips - Barker 55 / Carlton 24.

Rangeley - Barker 102 / Carlton 31.

Rangeley Plt. - Barker 21 / Carlton 12.

Sandy River Plt. - Barker 15 / Carlton 1.

Strong - Barker 83 / Carlton 69.

Weld - Barker 48/ Carlton 12.