Strong couple ordered to repay $200,000 after pleading guilty to tax charges

FARMINGTON - A Strong couple was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay nearly $200,000 in restitution, after pleading guilty to 14 counts of failing to pay taxes or file returns.

Joseph Haynes, 45, and Christina Haynes, 42, both of Strong, pleaded guilty to 14 misdemeanor counts of failing to pay taxes or file returns; Joseph Haynes in court Wendesday and Christina Haynes on July 17.

The charges relate to a failure to pay the appropriate Maine income taxes in 2010, 2011 and 2013 and a failure to pay state corporate income taxes in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 for the Haynes' business, Western Maine Welding and Pipefitting, Inc. Charges relate to either a failure to pay the appropriate amount of money, tallied at $199,996 for the purposes of the arranged plea, or a failure to file returns.

The arranged plea includes an agreed-upon sentence of 364 days in jail, the maximum allowable by law, with all but 30 days suspended, for both defendants' on the first count of failing to pay taxes.

The Haynes were ordered to repay $199,996 restitution, with Christina Haynes paying $50 per month and Joseph Haynes paying $250 per month.

Each defendant will be on probation for 12 months after their release from jail.