Strong elections, town meeting are this week

STRONG - Residents will elect a new selectman, weigh in on proposed expenditures and decide whether or not to hold future town meetings later in the month as they gather this weekend for the annual elections and town meeting.

The elections will be held Friday, from 1 to 6 p.m. at the Forster Memorial Building. The town meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. the next morning, Saturday, March 4, at the same place.

Two new candidates will be running for a single, 3-year seat on the five-member Board of Selectmen, with Selectman James Burrill opting not to run for reelection this year. Rupert Pratt and Rodney Spiller are the candidates: Pratt is a former selectman, Franklin County Budget Committee member and school board director at MSAD 58, while Spiller, a teacher in the Forestry/Agriculture programs at Foster Technology Center, is a newcomer to town government.

The races for the MSAD 58 school board are uncontested, with incumbent directors Lois Barker and Jesse Stinchfield running for 3-year terms.

There are also three open seats on the Budget Committee, each for a 6-year term, with no candidates having taken out nomination paperwork. Write-in candidates are expected to fill those seats.

The Budget Committee itself is the subject of an article in the town meeting warrant. Article 43 asks residents if they wish to change the Budget Committee from an elected committee to a system in which members were appointed by the selectmen. Most towns fill their budget committees, which typically provide recommendations for town expenditures and assist in reviewing the budget, with appointed members.

Treasurer Sandra Mitchell noted that the town often had issues finding residents to run for the committee, as exemplified by the three open seats on Friday's ballot.

Another significant change is proposed in the next article, Article 44, which asks residents is they wish to change the annual town meeting from the first to the third Saturday in March. That would give selectmen and the town staff an additional two weeks to get the warrant and town report to the printers.

The budget proposed in the warrant would represent $646,461 in funds raised and appropriated from taxation, plus $122,415 in reserve account money and other funds. An additional $250,000 out of surplus would be used to support the budget and reduce the impact on taxpayers.

Significant increases include a proposed $20,000 appropriation for the first stage of a paving project on the Pond Road and a proposed $35,000 appropriation into the Special Equipment Fund. Article 31 would also "authorize the selectmen to enter into a lease/purchase agreement not to exceed $35,000 per year for not more than five years," with the funds to come out of the Special Equipment Fund.