Strong Elementary looks to future with Invest in ME

STRONG - Kindergartners at Strong Elementary School will be thinking far beyond what they want to be when they grow up thanks to the awarding of the Invest in ME initiative. The program, aimed to bring awareness to the importance of higher education, is funded by The Alfond Scholarship Foundation and the Finance Authority of Maine and chooses 16 schools throughout the state to focus on.

Using specific tools and resources plus a $500 grant, the program helps families and children aspire to and prepare for higher education. While some of the programming will take place in classrooms, much of the curriculum is designed for parents and families to get involved through events, workshops and trainings.

"It truly isn’t too early to start planting the seed to build aspirations,” Director of Education for FAME Martha Johnston wrote in a statement released last week.

FAME reports that children with college savings are three times more likely to go to college and four times more likely to graduate. One option for reaching that goal is opening a college savings account when a child is young. Maine offers the Section 529 Plan, also known as the NextGen account, which is a nation-wide movement to tackle student debt issues. Less than one-third of U.S. parents are aware that the savings plan exists and less than 18 percent of children nationwide are enrolled, reportedly.

“Ultimately, building college aspirations, increasing completion of post-secondary education, and making it possible for more children to go to college or trade school by increasing college savings and alleviating student debt can play a significant role in boosting Maine’s overall economy,” FAME CEO Bruce Wagner said.

To learn more about NextGen 529, visit www.nextgenforme.com