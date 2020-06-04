Strong Elementary team places second in state history competition, advances to nationals

STRONG - Last month, 12 students from Strong Elementary School qualified for competition in the National History Day in Maine State Contest. Because of the unique circumstances surrounding this year's event, the young historians were not able to showcase their work in person at the University of Maine at Orono as in years past. However, this did not prevent them from giving their best efforts to the projects which they submitted virtually.

Wendy Morrill, Strong's 5th grade teacher who also teaches writing to students through grade 7, commented,

"The Strong students who qualified for the NHD State competition which took place virtually on May 2, did really great work, representing our district very well," said Wendy Morrill, Strong's 5th grade teacher who also teaches writing to students through grade 7. "Some really important topics were explored, such as the underground railroad in Maine, a famous female NASA engineer and a man who fought for equality in marriage rights as far back as the 1970s."

A team comprised of Kalley Starbird, Riley Monahan and Nadia Davis, whose entry in the Junior Group Website Team category earned second place in the state contest, now awaits judging at the national level. Their presentation, titled "Breaking Through Alcatraz" took this year's state history contest theme, "Breaking Barriers in History" quite literally. As their subtitle explains, their entry was based off a 1962 event, in which "common thieves masterminded the most notorious escape in history, (when) the three men broke 'The Rock' and redefined maximum security in the United States."

Principal Brenda Dwiggins said that the three researchers were even able to secure a telephone interview with a woman who had been raised on Alcatraz. She had written a book, which prompted the students to locate her and learn her personal insights.

"This really speaks volumes to their love of learning," Dwiggins said.

The National Contest will also be held virtually. It is scheduled for June 14 - 20. Kalley, Riley, and Nadia will get together to present their discoveries to judges via Zoom at a designated time during that week.

The other nine competitors from Strong Elementary were Rita Baker, Aidyn Legere, and Eric St. Pierre, Jr Division, Group Exhibit (Harvey Milk: The Man Who Sought Equality); Kaylie Estabrook, Jr Division, Individual Exhibit (Katherine Johnson, The Human Calculator); Adrianna Stinchfield, Kahlyn Wilkinson, and Alyssa Sniadecki, Sr/Jr Division; Individual/Group Exhibit (Ruby Bridges: The Girl Who Changed William Frantz Elementary); and Martha Morrill and Isabelle Danala (A Treacherous Journey: Maine's Role in the Underground Railroad).

National History Day in Maine is a history education program for students in grades 6 - 12. According to the official website, it is "a co-curricular academic program that fosters in-depth research and critical analysis skills..." Students choose their own topics related to a national theme, then use primary and secondary sources as they research their subject. Their findings may be presented as a traditional research paper, a museum-style exhibition, a 10-minute video or live performance, or a web-based collection of interactive pages.

The competition includes classroom evaluations, regional and state competitions, and then the national event. There are two levels of competition: Junior for students in grades 6 - 8 and Senior for high school students. Projects are evaluated on historical quality, relation to theme, and clarity of presentation. It is a year-long program organized by the University of Maine and the Margaret Chase Smith Library.

Crystal Polk, social studies teacher at Strong Elementary, provided some history about National History Day at her school:

The National History Day instruction and events at Strong School are coordinated by Morrill and a Crystal Polk, social studies teacher, with support from Candace Dunham, a teacher of grade 8 writing. It is their second year overseeing the event; last year, a group comprised of Natasha Nichols, Emily Pillsbury, Savannah Davis, Isabella Norster and Veda Clement also participated at the National level with a project on the Little Rock Nine.

"I think that the project engages students because they chose their topic and their partners," Polk said. "We support their ability to deeply research their topics. The group that is headed to the National Competition was extremely intrinsically motivated. Through their research they found a book written by someone who had grown up on Alcatraz. They tracked down the author, and did an amazing phone interview with her. To create their website they also had to work together, use their creativity, and problem solve along the way."

Polk noted that Strong's school initially became involved with the history program after Morrill became interested in using the event to teach research skills. In addition to the school staff involved with the event, the local Strong Historical Society is also supportive.

"Normally our 7th graders visit the Historical Society each spring," Polk said. "Members have been wonderful about answering the students' questions via email or phone. The Strong community as a whole has been wonderfully supportive of National History Day."