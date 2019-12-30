Strong man arrested after allegedly setting fire to own kitchen

STRONG - A local man was arrested Friday, after he allegedly set a fire inside his kitchen prior to calling 9-1-1.

Nicholas Hinkley, 65 of Strong, was arrested on one charge of arson, a Class A felony, following a State Fire Marshal's Office investigation into a blaze that started Friday.

According to an affidavit filed with the court system by investigator Jeremy Damren, Hinkley called the Franklin County Regional Communications Center on Dec. 27 to report a fire in his house on the Lambert Hill Road. Strong Fire Department responded and then requested law enforcement also respond, prompting Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Alan Elmes to go to the residence.

Hinkley reportedly told Elmes that he was "trying to burn out people that were trying to get into his house," Damren wrote in the affidavit. Elmes transported Hinkley to Franklin Memorial Hospital. Elmes later transported Hinkley back to his home, where he met with Damren.

In that interview, Hinkley reportedly told Damren that people had been trying to get into his house and that he had been speaking with those people for three days. He also reportedly said that he had lit a box and papers on fire, damaging the kitchen floor, and that the fire spread and caught his jacket on fire. Hinkley doused the fire with a 5-gallon bucket, Damren said, and then called 9-1-1 to get assistance in putting out the fire.

Hinkley told Damren that the residence was owned by another individual and that he had a lifetime lease to stay in the house, which he had not insured.

Damren estimated the damage at approximately $400 in value. At one point, his affidavit indicates, the Fire Marshal's Office investigator told Hinkley, who remained cooperative throughout the interview, that he was concerned that Hinkley could be killed in a fire that he had started. Hinkley reportedly told Damren that "he wanted to be cremated anyways." Damren also told Hinkley that he was concerned a responding firefighter could also be injured.

Damren arrested Hinkley on the charge of arson and he was taken to Franklin County Detention Center. On Friday, Hinkley's bail was set at $2,500 secured or a Maine Pretrial Services Contract; it was also ordered that the Strong resident participate in a forensic examination.