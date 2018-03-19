Strong man arrested after drugs alleged found in car

STRONG - Drugs and money were seized and a local man was arrested Saturday night, after police say they discovered crack cocaine during a traffic stop on Main Street.

Michael Deming, 20 of Strong, has been charged with unlawful possession of a schedule drug, a Class B felony.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Derek Doucette stopped a vehicle on South Main Street at 8:01 p.m. Saturday evening for a vehicle defect. As there was a passenger in the vehicle, which was reportedly operated by Deming, Maine State Police Trooper Randy Hall assisted Doucette with the stop.

After receiving consent to search the vehicle, police say they discovered bags containing crack cocaine, approximately $2,000-worth in street value. They also say they found $274 in cash, with some of the money containing a white, powdery residue.

Deming was arrested and transported to Franklin County Detention Center. He was eventually released on $1,000 cash bail.

Nichols said that other charges may be pending.