Update: Inmate dead after found hanging in cell

[Update 2:17 p.m.] FARMINGTON - Stephen Tripp, who was arrested on charges that included gross sexual assault Friday, died early Tuesday morning at Central Maine Medical Center after he was found hanging in his jail cell at the Franklin County Detention Center Monday night. Maine State Police are investigating.

According to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Stephen McCausland, Tripp was discovered by jail personnel in his cell Monday evening, hanging from a bed sheet. The 35-year-old man was taken to CMMC in Lewiston, where he died early Tuesday morning.

Tripp was arrested Friday by MSP after a cellphone allegedly belonging to the Strong man was discovered to contain sexually explicit images of a juvenile. He was charged with gross sexual assault, a Class A felony, as well as possession of sexually explicit materials, a Class C felony.

Tripp appeared in court in Farmington for an initial appearance Monday, where bail was set at $20,000 cash.

McCausland said that state police are investigating the death with the assistance of FCDC personnel. State police typically investigate deaths within Maine jails.

According to an arrest affidavit filed with the Franklin County Superior Court by MSP Detective Herbert Leighton, police became involved in mid-October after an individual discovered a cellphone in Tripp's possession that allegedly contained sexually explicit photographs of a juvenile that went back as early as 2009. The juvenile was believed to be under the age of 12 in some of the photos, Leighton indicated in the affidavit. The individual provided the cellphone to police.

