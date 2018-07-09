Strong man dies in Kingfield accident

KINGFIELD - A 25-year-old Strong man was killed after being ejected from a vehicle during a crash Sunday night, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, First responders were called to the scene of a fatal accident on the West Kingfield Road around 10 p.m. Sunday night. The vehicle, a silver 2004 Chevy Aveo driven by Danielle Larochelle, 30 of Kingfield, was heading westbound when the driver attempted to avoid a deer in the road. According to Nichols, the Aveo went off the road, striking several trees and causing three people to be flung from the vehicle. Passenger Nicholas Shurtleff, 25 of Strong, died at the scene.

Franklin County Sheriff's Office Deputy Andrew Morgan, Lt. David St. Laurent, Deputy David Davol and Detective Ken Charles responded to the scene, as did Kingfield, Carrabassett and New Portland Fire Departments and NorthStar Ambulance.

NorthStar transported Larochelle and another passenger, Benjamin Bowman, 22 of Kingfield, to Franklin Memorial Hospital. Neither Bowman or Larochelle were wearing seat belts, according to Nichols.

A third passenger, Patrick Wyman, 23 of Kingfield, had reportedly been wearing his seat belt during the incident and did not need medical attention.

Maine State Police assisted at the scene with reconstruction and the accident is still under investigation by Deputy Morgan.