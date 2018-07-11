Strong Pierpole Day brings parade, fun events this Saturday
STRONG - The town will host the annual Strong Pierpole Day festival with a parade on Main Street at 6 p.m., a chicken barbecue hosted by the fire department, a hay maze, wagon rides and live music on Saturday, July 14.
The annual event is a celebration of Strong's heritage and its Abenaki settlers. According town history, Pierpole and his wife, Hannah Sussup, were two of the early residents of Strong, known as Middletown in the 1700s.
Events begin as early as 8 a.m. with a flea market at the Strong School. Open houses will be held throughout the morning at the Strong Fire Department and the Historic Society. A bounce house, a hay maze and vendors outside the Forster Memorial Building have been added to the festivities.
A Lumbermen Competition will be held at the RLH Enterprise garage, with registration at 9 a.m.
The Fire Department’s popular chicken barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station. Canine demonstrations will be held at 1 p.m. at the station.
River activities on the Sandy include The Great Whatever Race from Blue Ledges down the Legion Field at 1:30 p.m. A duck race will run at 3 p.m. from the bridge down to Legion Field.
That evening, horse-drawn hay wagon rides will run from the Forster Building beginning at 4 p.m. Live music by Stay Tuned will be at The White Elephant from 5 to 8 p.m., while the South Strong Road Crew will at the Parish Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. from RLH Enterprise and will run through town. This year's theme is the 70s.
A full schedule can be seen here:
8 a.m. – Flea Market – Strong School
9 a.m. – Registration for Color Run – Strong School
9-11 a.m. – Open House @ Strong Fire Department
9 a.m. – Registration for Lumbermen Competition at RLH garage
Beginning at 10 a.m. are the following events:
*Book Sale and Raffle at the Strong Public Library
*Open House at the Historic Society
*Lumbermen Competition begins at RLH
*Color run begins at Strong School to West Freeman Road 5K
10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Outside Agencies and vendors @ Strong Fire Department
10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Book signing with Randall Probert @ The White Elephant
10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Bounce House, vendors, hay maze and more all @ Forster Memorial Bldg
10:30 a.m. – Grand Opening of the Legion Field with Ball Games
11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Chicken BBQ @ Strong Fire Department
1:00 p.m. - Live Canine Demonstrations @ Strong Fire Department
1:30 p.m. - Sandy River THE GREAT WHATEVER RACE from Blue Ledges to the Legion Field
2:00 p.m. - Raffle @ Strong Fire Department
3:00 p.m. - Duck Race from the Bridge to the Legion Field
4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Horse-draw hay wagon rides at the Forster Memorial Bldg
5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Live Music with Stay Tuned @ The White Elephant
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. South Strong Road Crew Band at the Parish Hall
6:00 p.m. - Parade begins at RLH and runs through town
All day long - food specials at The White Elephant.
3 Responses »
Leave a Response
The United Methodist Church is looking forward to being part of all the fun in Strong on Saturday, July 14th! Our doors will be open at 9am and we invite everyone to stop in anytime during the day to use our restrooms, enjoy a bottle of water as you get in out of the sun, or to spend a quiet moment in our sanctuary. We're so excited to take part in this community event! Please share!
Growing up in Farmington as a “kid “ we all had heard about the lead mine on Day!
I would like to think that the “Pierre Paul“ story gets snuck into the classrooms at Strong from to time to time, the below link is a good starter
http://www.nedoba.org/bio_paul01.html
The below are credits/thanks re the above link
Ne-Do-Ba Comment - - - A big thanks to Eunice Shurtleff of Strong, who donated a photocopy of the original petition to sell the land. This has cleared up a few things for all of us. Strong celebrated it's 200th birthday in
2001, which created renewed interest in discovering more about Pierre Paul and his family.
Another great big thanks to Johan Robitalle for pointing us to the Church Record for the double marriage of Pierre Paul's daughters.
Chuck Davis, thank you for sharing the link about "Pierre Paul" a very interesting read=)