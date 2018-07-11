Strong Pierpole Day brings parade, fun events this Saturday

STRONG - The town will host the annual Strong Pierpole Day festival with a parade on Main Street at 6 p.m., a chicken barbecue hosted by the fire department, a hay maze, wagon rides and live music on Saturday, July 14.

The annual event is a celebration of Strong's heritage and its Abenaki settlers. According town history, Pierpole and his wife, Hannah Sussup, were two of the early residents of Strong, known as Middletown in the 1700s.

Events begin as early as 8 a.m. with a flea market at the Strong School. Open houses will be held throughout the morning at the Strong Fire Department and the Historic Society. A bounce house, a hay maze and vendors outside the Forster Memorial Building have been added to the festivities.

A Lumbermen Competition will be held at the RLH Enterprise garage, with registration at 9 a.m.

The Fire Department’s popular chicken barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the station. Canine demonstrations will be held at 1 p.m. at the station.

River activities on the Sandy include The Great Whatever Race from Blue Ledges down the Legion Field at 1:30 p.m. A duck race will run at 3 p.m. from the bridge down to Legion Field.

That evening, horse-drawn hay wagon rides will run from the Forster Building beginning at 4 p.m. Live music by Stay Tuned will be at The White Elephant from 5 to 8 p.m., while the South Strong Road Crew will at the Parish Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. from RLH Enterprise and will run through town. This year's theme is the 70s.



A full schedule can be seen here:

8 a.m. – Flea Market – Strong School

9 a.m. – Registration for Color Run – Strong School

9-11 a.m. – Open House @ Strong Fire Department

9 a.m. – Registration for Lumbermen Competition at RLH garage

Beginning at 10 a.m. are the following events:

*Book Sale and Raffle at the Strong Public Library

*Open House at the Historic Society

*Lumbermen Competition begins at RLH

*Color run begins at Strong School to West Freeman Road 5K

10 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Outside Agencies and vendors @ Strong Fire Department

10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Book signing with Randall Probert @ The White Elephant

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Bounce House, vendors, hay maze and more all @ Forster Memorial Bldg

10:30 a.m. – Grand Opening of the Legion Field with Ball Games

11 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Chicken BBQ @ Strong Fire Department

1:00 p.m. - Live Canine Demonstrations @ Strong Fire Department

1:30 p.m. - Sandy River THE GREAT WHATEVER RACE from Blue Ledges to the Legion Field

2:00 p.m. - Raffle @ Strong Fire Department

3:00 p.m. - Duck Race from the Bridge to the Legion Field

4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Horse-draw hay wagon rides at the Forster Memorial Bldg

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Live Music with Stay Tuned @ The White Elephant

6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. South Strong Road Crew Band at the Parish Hall

6:00 p.m. - Parade begins at RLH and runs through town

All day long - food specials at The White Elephant.