Strong postpones town meeting, elections

STRONG - The Board of Selectmen moved to postpone town elections and the annual town meeting scheduled for this Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21, following recommendations of social distancing due to COVID-19.

Elections will begin on May 1 at 1 p.m. and the town meeting will begin on May 2 at 9:30 a.m.

The decision was made to restrict public access to the Town Office and Forster Memorial building until further notice, though employees will continue to work. Processing will be done via mail, email or over the phone. For questions call 684-4002 or email townofstrongclerk@yahoo.com, strongtownoffice@yahoo.com.