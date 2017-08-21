Strong resident dies in crash

AVON - A 41-year-old man was reported dead at the scene by state police Sunday evening after his truck hit a tree and caught fire.

Jason Flagg, a resident of Strong, was driving on Mile Square Road just after 6 p.m. when the incident occurred. Police suspect speed to be the cause of the accident.

This was the fourth vehicle death this weekend throughout the state. An overturned pickup in Lebanon resulted in the death of one man, while a two vehicle crash on rt. 3 in Searsmont caused the death of another- both occurring on Friday night.

Another death took place Saturday night in Hollis after a motorcycle crash.