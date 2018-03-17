Strong residents assemble for annual town meeting

STRONG - Residents elected two write-in school board directors, opted to pay for a backhoe out of the equipment reserve and generally supported the recommendations of the Board of Selectmen at this year's town meeting.

A total of 93 ballots were cast at the town's election, which was held Friday afternoon and featured uncontested races. Selectmen Rodney Cook and Richard Worthley were both reelected to three-year terms, earning 71 and 84 votes, respectively. Candace Clark and Clarence Nutting will join the Budget Committee for six-year terms, running unopposed and earning 79 and 83 votes, respectively.

Two seats were open on the MSAD 58 school board with no residents submitting nomination papers for either the three-year or one-year term. A host of write-in candidates emerged, with Steve Hagerstrom taking the three-year seat with 17 votes and Chastity Hill elected to the one-year term with 13 votes.

Under the guidance of moderator Susan Pratt, roughly 50 voters moved briskly through much of the 41-article warrant before breaking for lunch. They generally approved the recommendations of the selectmen, including spending $70,000 for the town's insurance - part of the Public Safety expenditure article that funds town employee health insurance, equipment protection and workers' compensation.

Residents also opted to expend $2,700 for the United Methodist Economic Ministry to support the local food pantry. Manager Tammie Gould explained that there had been a jump in Strong residents approaching the pantry for assistance: 40 additional households in the past year, with a total of 10,200 meals provided to Strong residents. The $200 would allow the pantry to focus on offering better quality food, Gould said, which would fit in with the ministry's plan to teach a cooking class through the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

A significant difference between the selectmen and budget committee recommendations related to the first payment on a Case 590SN loader backhoe. The town purchased the equipment at the cost of $35,000, plus $5,700 in trade-in value, and owed three payments of $27,635. The committee supported taking the funds for the first of three payments out of the Special Equipment Fund, reasoning that it would impact taxpayers less.

"We tried to keep taxes down and have the town live within its means," committee member Terry Kenniston said.

The selectmen supported raising and appropriating the $27,000, saving the $45,000 in the fund to go toward the purchase of a new, one-ton truck. That would replace the town's 1999 Ford.

"We're dealing with a lot of stuff that we've had for 18 years-plus," Selectman Robert Elliot said, adding that he believed the town was living within its means.

Selectman Mike Pond agreed, noting that while the cost of equipment had increased dramatically over the past couple of decades, the town's annual allocation into the fund had not. "We're in tough shape," he said.

Residents agreed to raise and appropriate funds for the backhoe, rather than utilizing the fund.

Those in attendance offered a standing ovation at the beginning of the meeting in honor of Lendell and Elaine Allen. Both heavily involved in community events and local organizations, the Allens were recognized by being the subject of the 2017 Town Report's dedication. Residents also recognized the work of the town's Highway Department, particularly following the recent pair of March storms.

If supported by residents through the entire warrant, the town's budget would be $665,769, or approximately $64,000 more than the previous fiscal year.