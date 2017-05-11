Strong students read books, win bikes

STRONG - Students at the Strong Elementary School put their love of reading to good use this spring, earning chances to win bikes and helmets courtesy of the Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge.

The Bikes for Books program operates throughout the state, with the statewide Masonic organization, the Grand Lodge of Maine, supporting local lodges to provide bicycles, helmets and t-shirts to participating elementary school students. The program got its start in Maine nine years ago when Mike Theriault proposed the idea to Euclid Masonic Lodge No. 194 in Madison, where he was a past master.

Locally, the program is sponsored by The Blue Mountain Masonic Lodge #67, who donate time and fundraising proceeds to purchase, assemble and donate the bikes. Students read books to earn tickets that were drawn at an event held on May 5 at the school. A girl and a boy student from grades K-8 wins a bike.

Collectively, Strong students read a total of 571 books, winning a total of 18 bikes and helmets. The winning students included Elias Allen, Avery Pratt, C. Jr. Murray, Kailey Viles, Liam Monahan, Kayla Dexter, Caleb Barker, Jayden Sampson - Madore, Alexis Norster, Trey Reed, Paige Rackliffe, Damien Thurlow, Adrianna Stinchfield, Adam Luce, Sadie Thompson, Jaelyn Robison, Thane Dustin and Brecken Sargent.