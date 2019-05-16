Strong students win contest, heading to Washington D.C.

STRONG - Five students and their families are fundraising for a trip to Washington D.C. next month, after winning a statewide history competition.

The Grade 8 students - Savannah Davis, Emily Pilsbury, Natasha Nichols, Isabella Norster, and Veda Clement - chose the Little Rock Nine as the subject of their project. Nine African American students that enrolled in the then-segregated Little Rock Central High School in 1957, the Little Rock Nine were prevented from entering the school by Arkansas Governor Orval Faubus, prior to President Dwight Eisenhower intervening. The Strong students selected the topic to meet this year's Maine National History Day Contest theme: triumph and tragedy.

The Maine National History Day Contest is held annually, providing an opportunity for participating students and teachers to exercise critical thinking skills and participate in project-based learning. Student teams progress through school, county and regional competitions prior to participating at the state level.

The Strong students' victory at the state level qualifies them to travel to Washington D.C. in June to represent Maine. More than 3,000 students will be participating, with prizes including scholarships on the line.

As most trip expenses are not district- or state-funded, the students and their families are working hard to fund-raise for the five-day trip. Crystal Davis, Savannah Davis' mother, said that the group had approached local businesses and planned to raffle off a basket of goods. The Strong Elementary School student council was taking care of the registration costs, and fundraising was mostly being sought to cover $3,200 in lodging costs.

Those interested in supporting the students can contact Crystal Davis here.