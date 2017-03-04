Strong talks town equipment at annual town meeting

STRONG - Residents welcomed a new selectman and supported the lease/purchase of a backhoe at the annual town meeting Saturday, prior to breaking for the midday meal.

Results from Friday's elections were read at the beginning of the meeting, with Rodney Spiller joining the Board of Selectmen after receiving 92 votes to Rupert Pratt's 73. Spiller, a veteran and instructor in the Forestry/Wood Harvesting and Agriculture programs at Foster Technology Center, will be filling the seat vacated by selectman and current chair James Burrill.

Having most recently served 10 years on the board, Burrill opted not to run for another 3-year term. Given a plaque and a round of applause, Burrill thanked those in attendance for the opportunity.

"It's been good serving the town and I'm sure this board is going to continue the tradition of making Strong a great place to live," Burrill said.

Lois Barker and Jesse Stinchfield were both reelected to 3-year terms on the MSAD 58 school board, receiving 130 and 132 votes respectively in their uncontested races.

Moderator Roger Lambert joked that it seemed like the town had received "433 write-ins" for three, 6-year terms to the Budget Committee, after no residents returned nomination papers prior to Friday's election. Five candidates received three votes apiece to lead the crowded field, Lambert said, and the selectmen would be tasked with sorting out which candidates actually wanted to serve on the board. The issue had already itself an article on the town meeting warrant, with residents asked if they'd prefer to have the Board of Selectmen appoint Budget Committee members.

Roughly an hour was spent on one question, Article 31, which would have raised and appropriated a sum of money out of either surplus or taxation to boost the Special Equipment Fund. That article also authorized the board to enter into a lease/purchase agreement to eventually purchase a piece of equipment, with that agreement not exceeding $35,000 annually and not for more than five years.

Burrill moved to amend the article to appropriate $35,000 out of surplus this year. Outlining a list of equipment and approximate costs to eventually replace it, Selectman Mike Pond argued that the town was not putting away enough money. He suggested that the town could seek to replace at least one piece of equipment using a lease/purchase agreement, and that the agreement did not have to be as long as five years.

Other residents balked at the 5-year limit, noting that the article allowed selectmen to enter into an agreement potentially costing as much as $175,000. Others asked for more specificity, citing a replacement backhoe as the town's greatest need. The town's existing piece of equipment, a JD 310 backhoe, is 29 years old and four years beyond its life expectancy.

The amendment failed to pass by a written vote of 22 to 28, but Burrill's language regarding the use of surplus funds was incorporated in the eventual final motion. After some discussion, resident Perry Ellsworth successfully moved to amend the article to limit the selectmen into entering into a lease/purchase agreement at $35,000 per year for three years, not five. Resident Rupert Pratt then successfully amended the article to add language that the piece of equipment had to be a "rubber tire backhoe." That amendment passed by a vote of 28 to 17.

Burrill estimated that with this year's $35,000 appropriation coming out of surplus, and with the proposed $20,000 raised and appropriated for the first stage of the Pond Road improvement plan, the Strong municipal budget represented 0.4 of a mil increase.

Another amendment successfully implemented by residents made a new proposal, rolling Protection Accounts into the Fire Truck Reserve Account, a one-year proposition that could be debated each year. Fire Chief Duayne Boyd noted that one of the department's trucks would be 30 years old next year. One proposal would be to replace two existing trucks with a single piece of equipment, Boyd said, although that direction had not been finalized.

Another amendment required that the Board of Selectmen put surplus equipment up for sale through a bid process, prior to using another method.

The town report was dedicated to Jeff Murphy, a resident that has served the town for 15 years as a selectman, 25 years as a firefighter and more than 30 years assisting the planning board. In the dedication, the town report notes that Murphy had worked on the Sandy River Recycling project and has written grants to assist residents in replacing their septic systems.

Strong residents broke for a midday meal prepared by the Strong United Methodist Church at approximately 12:30 p.m.