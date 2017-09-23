Strut for Strays! seeks to raise money for animal shelter

WEST FARMINGTON - Anyone interested in helping the local animal shelter and getting a workout and a shirt out of the bargain should register for the Strut for Strays! event next Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Strut for Strays! 5K Trail Run & Dog Walk will be held at the Titcomb Mountain Lodge in West Farmington on Sept. 30, with the race starting at 10:30 a.m. The race is held on the beautiful Nordic trails of Titcomb Mountain and the Whistlestop ATV trail, and all proceeds from the race go directly to the Franklin County Animal Shelter.

"This race is perfect for runners and walkers of all ages, fitness levels, and experience, so we'd love to see a huge turnout from our community," Dory Diaz, FCAS' media and fundraising coordinator said.

Registration is $20 for ages 12 and under, $25 for 13 and up, and includes a free event T-shirt with a custom logo designed by the shelter's very own Catherine Chapman. In addition to the prizes awarded to the fastest finisher in each category, all registrants will be entered into a Grand Prize drawing for either a free night's stay at the Wilton Comfort Inn or a free all-day, non-holiday lift ticket from Sugarloaf (must be present to win).

Registration will begin at 9 a.m. Registration information can be found at www.fcanimalshelter.org/ under the Events tab, and registrations will be accepted in person on race day as well (though t-shirt cannot be guaranteed in that case!) and even after the race has begun.