Stuck truck blocks road in New Sharon

NEW SHARON - A tractor trailer truck blocked the Industry Road for more than four hours early Friday morning, after it failed to negotiate a turn and slid into a ditch.

According to Sheriff Scott Nichols, Sgt. Matthew Brann responded at 4:26 a.m. Friday morning to a report of a truck blocking the intersection of the Industry Road and Bassett Road in New Sharon. The vehicle, a 2003 LT9500 hauling wood chips out of the Bassett Road, attempted to turn onto the Industry Road too sharply, Nichols said, resulting in the truck sliding off the road and into a ditch, tearing off the cab's fifth wheel.

The operator and owner of the vehicle, Wesley Bowen, 61 of Kent's Hill, was reportedly not injured in the incident.

The road was closed for more than four hours, as Dutch Auto Gap responded with multiple heavy lift rigs to remove the truck. Maine State Police Commercial Enforcement troopers were called to the scene to evaluate the condition of the truck.