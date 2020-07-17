Student-led storefront opens on Main Street

FARMINGTON - The Center for Entrepreneurial Studies storefront officially opened at 156 Main Street this morning; the cooperative store will focus on selling gift items, as well as student-made items.

CES was founded by Bonita Lehigh, who formerly taught business classes at Foster Center and Technical Education Center in Regional School Unit 9. The non-profit aims to support young entrepreneurs in their business goals through mentoring and hands on experience. The storefront will give students and recent graduates an opportunity to earn money, by working in the store, selling their products, or pretty much any other avenue they can think of. The goal of CES is to be open-ended for students who are unsure of what they want to do.

"I had never really thought about being an entrepreneur. I'm so young it didn't seem like a possibility, but I guess it is," Mt. Blue High School senior Shaila Mondor said.

Mondor started sitting in on Lehigh's classes when her sister was enrolled in the course.

"I grew really attached to Lehigh. After she left Mt. Blue we stayed connected," Mondor said.

Mt. Abram sophomore Maddy Contreras will be one of the students showcasing her work in the shop. Contreras makes t-shirts, using her own designs as well as those requested by customers. She's been doing it since she was a kid, she said, bit had never thought about selling them until she met Lehigh.

"It could be a future career for me. It's been a great learning experience that I wouldn't get in school," Contreras said.

