Students buy gifts for Toys for Tots

FARMINGTON - A classroom project yielded a Christmas tree's-worth of presents for needy children at the Mt. Blue Campus, as students raised funds for the Toys for Tots program.

The project began as part of the Foster Technology Center's Entrepreneurship class, with teacher Bonita Lehigh assigning students the task of designing a product or service for the month of December. Sophomore student Brianna Harris decided to take the project in a different direction and designed a raffle to raise funds to purchase toys for the Toys for Tots program.

A not-for-profit public charity, Toys for Tots provides support for the U.S. Marine Corps to acquire toys for economically disadvantaged children and distribute them, using a network of charitable organizations and churches. The Central Maine Marine Toys for Tots program resulted in the delivery of 16,000 toys last year. According to Lance Cpl. Steven Faith, the organization had received 18,299 orders prior to this year's deadline.

Harris collected donations from local businesses in the form of gift cards that could be raffled off. Her class eventually reached out to the FTC Firefighting program; those students saw their assistance as part of that profession's focus on public service and helping out in the community, student Robert Neuschwanger said.

Students raised $245 from Mt. Blue Campus staff and used the money to buy toys from Walmart. Those toys were on display beneath the Entrepreneurship class' Christmas tree when Faith arrived to collect them. Organizations such as the Salvation Army, churches and volunteers such as former marines would help deliver the toys, Faith said.