Students enjoy activities, good weather for Fall Festival

Posted by • September 28, 2019 •

Students race each other at Cascade Brook School's Fall Festival on Friday.

Students sing karaoke in the music room Friday.

FARMINGTON - Students got a chance to spend the afternoon outside at Cascade Brook School on Friday, taking part in the school's annual Fall Festival.

The festival is part of the school's Positive Behavioral Interventions and Support program, one of several activities designed to promote and reward good student behavior. CBS holds events every month, according to teacher Tina Davis, although they're usually smaller than the festival, which involves dozens of stations aimed at getting students moving and having fun.

The event allows students to participate in whatever event grabs their attention, whether its sack races or basketball dribbling obstacle courses or petting baby goats and getting their face painted. Each station is run by either a staff member or parent volunteers. The hour-and-a-half long event provides an opportunity for the students to have fun and get to know one another, Davis said.

A bake sale was also held, benefiting a CBS student's family that was impacted by the Sept. 16 explosion.

Bowling for Halloween-themed cans.

Students try on masks and hats.

Tic-Tac-Toe with seasonal gourds.

Students play with goats from the Beaten Path Farm.

