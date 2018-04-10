Students explore futures at annual Career Day

FARMINGTON - Eighth graders at Mt. Blue Middle School had the chance to explore career options on Tuesday morning, hearing from professionals in the area from a variety of workplaces.

Funded by Regional School Unit 9's Gear Up grant, the three-hour long event brought more than 30 presenters to the classrooms of MBMS. Students had the opportunity to see the line up of presenters prior to the morning's event, and were able to sign up for the ones that caught their attention.

Presenters ranged from law enforcement and emergency responders, to the field of healthcare and outdoor recreation. Some represented courses offered at Foster Career and Technical Education Center, including a composites introduction, commercial arts and plumbing and welding.

"The outdoor recreation room has been a popular one," organizer Erica Emery said.

Students filled the room, with presenters Seth Noonkester of Titcomb Mountain and Claire Polfus of Appalachian Trail Conservancy leading the discussion.

"We're making parks. This is the lake with islands, some hiking and biking trails and the lodge," one enthusiastic eighth grader said.

The group was prompted to design their own park, creating a place that would be ideal to them, but also include something for everyone.

The morning was kicked off by keynote speaker Maine State Representative Tina Riley.