Students focus senior project on growing community

FARMINGTON - Students in a Mt. Blue High School Advanced Placement Literature class had the opportunity to try a new approach when it came to their senior projects this year, using a format that most teens are experts with- social media.

"I didn't want them just doing "whatever" for their final projects. So instead I told them they had to solve a community problem using literature and art as avenues," English teacher Dan Ryder said.

Students worked on the foundations of the challenge all year long through various projects and assignments. For example after reading a novel, the students were required to choose a character to decipher. They had to identify that character's needs, which in turn led students to learn about empathy, and then work to present a solution to the need.

"It's all about teaching them how to think creatively to design a solution to the problem. We didn't just read a book because it's a wonderful book, we read it because it's human," Ryder said.

Together, the class and Ryder came up with the main focus of their project- to attract more people to Franklin County. The group decided to use Instagram as their store front, posting pictures of familiar spots with the hashtag FDL207- Franklin Daily Life. Students then added a carefully chosen quote from a piece of literature that aligned with the image. For example: a picture of a shady, dirt road, tunneled by trees with the quote "And in that moment, I swear we were infinite." from The Perks of Being a Wallflower.

The social media platform was chosen specifically for its frequent use by many people, and its persuasive possibility.

"We wanted to make people pause and realize what a cool place this is," Ryder said.

Ryder described his students as people who truly care about growing the communities they live in- an important trait in the younger residents of rural Maine.

The Mainely Franklin Instagram can be found here. To be considered for a submission simply tag your photos of Franklin County with #FDL207.