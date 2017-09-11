Students gather in support of RSU 9

FARMINGTON - Barely a half hour into the student-led rally on Main Street, more than 80 people stood with signs encouraging passersby to vote no in tomorrow's RSU 9 budget referendum.

The contentious budget proposal has gathered a significant amount of attention, with people from both sides organizing efforts to push the issue in their favor. A 'yes' vote will move that the budget passes as proposed, cutting $900,000 from the original board-recommended amount, while a 'no' vote will send the budget back to the board for further work.

While those in favor of the cuts have voiced their opinion that they are not being heard by board members; many teachers, students and other community members say that the proposed budget won't meet the needs of the district. More than 80 of those people gathered in front of the post office this afternoon to show their support for RSU9.

"It's hard not to feel helpless because we can't vote on an issue that impacts us more than anyone else," Event organizer River Lisius said.

Lisius is a senior at Mt. Blue High School and helped organize the rally after the results of last week's board meeting.

"Being at school is a lot more than just sitting at a desk. Teachers inspire us. Programs help us become who we want to be. Schools have a phenomenal impact when it comes to empowering kids," she said.

Others echoed the opinion.

"Being able to participate in the arts provides a lot of students with the motivation to keep coming to school," 12-year-old Bridget Reusch said.

Her twin sister agreed, "We should be able to stand up for what we believe in," Moriah Reusch said.

"People need to understand that sports, music, theater and the arts are what make us, us," 13-year old Brynne Robbins said.

The growing group of 'no' voters spilled past their designated block, ending up stretched out in front of the Pierce House.

"The sports teams haven't even gotten here yet," Lisius said.

Many stood in support of the extra-curricular activities at RSU 9. They expressed concern that if tomorrow's vote passes, board members may have to look at more than just extra-curricular activities as a way to make ends meet.

"Without music and art, I would get bored at school," First-grader James Wagner said. "I want to have fun at school and I don't want any more kids in my classroom. Except for my friends."