Students get real life experience at Spruce Mountain Career Fair

This article is a collaborative effort between the reporter and students attending the career fair. Interested students were asked to help with interviews, contribute quotes and take photos. Information was gathered by budding reporters Owen Bryant, Denise Karkos, Camrin Vaillancourt and Grace Harmatys.

JAY - Middle and high school students from Spruce Mountain had the chance to investigate all the possibilities for their futures Thursday morning at the Jobs for Maine Graduate's annual career fair.

Students swarmed the gymnasium, visiting the many booths set up with information about their particular skill set. The wide range of jobs presented allowed students to look at the bigger picture in terms of possibilities.

"It's helping me think about all the options out there," Seventh grader Kailyn Whelpley said.

Presenters were encouraged to bring hands on activities for the students to participate in, bringing a sort of 'job shadow' aspect to the event. A local veterinarian showed students the reality of the career by holding a mini spay and neuter clinic. The National Guard parked a tank in the gym for students to explore, while others required visitors of their booth to perform push ups.

"It's about exposing them to all the opportunities that are out there after graduation. We wanted this event to be school wide, not just for those in JMG," JMG teacher and event organizer Barbara Jewett said.