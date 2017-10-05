Students’ letter prompts cardboard tray trial

NEW SHARON - RSU 9 is now experimenting with biodegradable cardboard trays after a third grade class wrote a letter to the district's director of food services.

Cape Cod Hill School library Ed Tech Lori Ellis presents a lesson on recycling every Earth Day. Last April, after the lesson, Peggy Beach's third grade class decided to study ways the school could cut down on cafeteria waste. Students researched using cardboard trays instead of foam trays and then wrote a letter to Andy Hutchins, RSU 9's food service director.

In the letter, the class wrote that they were concerned about the length of time it takes for Styrofoam to decompose as well as the trays occasionally allowing food or milk to fall off.

"Little kids have trouble holding the trays," the students wrote, "and they can snap or drop them because they are not sturdy."

Hutchins and RSU 9 was already discussing switching to cardboard trays, which decompose more easily than the foam ones currently in use. As a result of the third graders' letter, however, Hutchins decided to move ahead with the concept by testing cardboard trays in two schools.

Hutchins met with the students, now fourth graders, on Monday and talked with them about using cardboard trays. One of the two schools to prototype the new trays is CCHS, and Hutchins asked the students for feedback. Students were largely positive, commenting that the cardboard trays were easier to carry and sturdier than the foam ones, as well as biodegradable. One comment did note that the cardboard tray got a little wet from a serving of pasta.

The new trays remain experimental, as Hutchins weighs the pros and cons, but he told students that he hoped to eventually use all cardboard trays and bowls, made from recycled newspaper.