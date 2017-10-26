Students navigate FAFSA with the help of tacos

FARMINGTON - Tacos and guacamole came to the rescue for families struggling to figure out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid Wednesday night at the Mt. Blue Campus FAFSA Fiesta.

The event was organized for seniors at Foster Career and Technical Education Center, in an attempt to clear up the often confusing process of filling out the forms.

"I think a lot of people are intimidated by the FAFSA and they shouldn't be. It should be smooth sailing," Foster CTE Center administrative assistant and event organizer Karri Dwyer said.

The event brought representatives from FAFSA to work with students in small group settings on filling out the applications, after filling up on house made tacos. The food was prepared by students in Sean Minear's Culinary Arts class.

"We had to make it fun. The FAFSA can be pretty boring," Dwyer said.

Juniors were invited to attend as well to get a head start on the process and observe how the application works. Representatives from local colleges as well as the military were on campus for any interested students.